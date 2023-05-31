Model Manvi Raj accuses institute owner of love jihad, appeals to PM Modi for safety

Model Manvi Raj has accused her institute owner of entangling her in love jihad by changing his name, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save her.

Ranchi: Model Manvi Raj has accused her institute owner of entangling her in love jihad by changing his name, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save her.

Manvi, a Bihar native, who worked in a modelling institute in Ranchi and is currently staying put in Mumbai, alleged that company owner Tanveer introduced himself as Yash and lured her into love jihad. On Tuesday, she also lodged an FIR against him at Versova police station.

Tanveer was forcing her for religious conversion and marriage, she claimed.

When she got to know that the owner’s name is Tanveer, she came to Bhagalpur and went to Mumbai to build her career. “However, Tanveer came to Mumbai and tried to kill me,” she claimed.

Uploading a video on Twitter and YouTube, Manvi said: “I will die but will not change my religion. Prime Minister and Chief Minister, save me from this monster. I don’t know, what he will do tomorrow. I am a Hindu, will never marry a Muslim.”

Maanvi said that she joined the Grooming Institute in Ranchi and worked there for one-and-a-half year during which she underwent mental and physical torture at the hands of Tanveer.

Tanveer clicked her objectionable photographs and was pressing her for marriage, Manvi claimed.

Manvi said that earlier when she had filed a complaint against him, he had given an affidavit in the court that he will not behave in that manner in future after which she withdrew her complaint.

However, Tanveer’s torture continued. On the occasion of her birthday on May 23, he sent lewd messages to her and threatened to kill her family, police said quoting Manvi’s FIR.

Tanveer, however, said that Manvi cheated him in his business, and when he asked for his money, she is making such allegations. “Maanvi is also sharing my nude pictures,” he claimed.

Mumbai police have shared case details with Ranchi police for further investigation.

