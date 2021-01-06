Spread the love



















Moderate rain, hailstorm hits parts of Delhi



New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday witnessed hail precipitation at several places with light to moderate rainfall in several other parts of the city, the weather officials said.

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius, six degrees above the season’s average.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said that in the last 24 hours Safdarjung observatory recorded 6 mm rainfall.

He said the sky will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain expected in several parts of the city and thunderstorms accompanied with hail precipitation at isolated places is likely to occur.

He said the maximum temperature is expected to be at 22 degree Celsius.

Due to rain in the morning, the visibility in the national capital was reduced to 300 meters.

Light to moderate rain in several parts of the city led to traffic snarls at several places. The traffic was mainly disrupted due to low visibility.

The Delhi Traffic Police on its official Twitter handle said, “Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Azadpur towards Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging at Panchwati red light. Kindly avoid the stretch.”