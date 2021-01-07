Spread the love



















Modern dedicated freight corridor is game changer in 21st century: Modi



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 306 km Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor section and said the modern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a “game changer” for India in the 21st century.

Modi also flagged off world’s first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km in length ‘Container Train’ virtually between Haryana’s new Ateli and Rajasthan’s New Krishnanagar.

The event was also attended by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Haryana Governor Satydev Narayan Arya, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and several others.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki also attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said, “The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project is being seen as a game changer in 21st century for India. A big chunk of the project has been dedicated to the nation.”

The Prime Minister said the speed of the goods and freight train has reached 90 kmph as compared to 25 kmph, which is thrice more than earlier.

Speaking about the double stack freight train, which he flagged off, Modi said, “Today from Haryana’s New Ateli and Rajasthan’s New Krishnagar, a new double stack 1.5 km long goods train has been flagged off. This is a big achievement. India is one of the few countries which has such a facility.”

He also hailed the engineers, labour, railway officials for their role.

He emphasised that the day is important for the farmers, businessman of the Delhi-NCR as this project has brought new hopes for them.

“Whether it is the Eastern or Western DFC, this is not only for modern freight trains and advanced freight route, but this is a corridor for the rapid development of the country and it will become the foundation for the new growth centre,” Modi said.

Modi pointed out that the newly inaugurated EDFC corridor started proving to be the new development centre and has started showing its results.

“Same work will be done by WDFC in Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In Haryana and Rajasthan this corridor will prove a milestone for the businesses in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that a new pace has been achieved today for making the infrastructure of the country modern and advanced.

He said that in the last 10-12 days, through digital transaction Rs 18,000 crore was transferred in over nine crore farmers bank account, in Gujarat Rajkot’s AIIMS and in Odisha a new IIM facility foundation stone was laid besides many other works.

“When the beginning of the year is better, then the coming days will be much better. The number of inaugurations and new foundation laying is important because India has done all these during the Covid pandemic. India also approved two Made in India Covid vaccine and has brought self confidence,” he said.

He said that from the beginning of 2021, it will provide pace for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“And the people of India will feel proud of these achievements. Today every Indian has given a call that we will not stop and not get tired, and we will work together with more pace,” he said.

Modi also stressed that the modern infrastructure gives pace to the economy.

He had inaugurated the Khurja-Bhaupur section of EDFC on December 29 last year.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects undertaken by the government, entailing a cost of around Rs 81,459 crore.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has been set up as a Special Purpose Vehicle to plan, develop, mobilise financial resources, construct, maintain and operate the EDFC.

In the first phase, the organisation will construct the Western DFC (1,504 route km) and Eastern DFC (1,856 route km), a total of 3,360 route km.