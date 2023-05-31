Modi attacks Cong in Ajmer, says it does not discriminate against anyone in looting

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and presented his report card on the nine years of his government in front of the people.

Addressing a large gathering in Ajmer, he hit out at the Congress and said the Congress is a party that gets 85 per cent commission in development schemes. It does not discriminate against anyone in looting. Be it the poor, deprived, tribals, Dalits, minorities, it loots everyone equally.

Modi said the Congress played with the lives of crores of women and children. When the Congress was in power, vaccination in the country reached only 60%. Then there were 40 women and children out of 100 who could not get life saving vaccines. If there was a Congress government now, it would have taken 40 years to vaccinate everyone.

He added that the Congress had given a guarantee of waiving the loans of the farmers in 10 days. It has been in power in Rajasthan since 2018, yet till date the guarantee has not been fulfilled. The guarantee given by it, if implemented, would lead to bankruptcy, so Rajasthan needs to be careful with the Congress.

He quipped that the Congress has an old habit of giving guarantees. It gave a guarantee to remove poverty 50 years ago, it was the biggest betrayal with the country. Now the experts of the world are saying that India is very close to ending extreme poverty. It is the Congress which has been betraying the soldiers in the name of One Rank One Pension for four decades.

He stated that the world is saying that this is India’s decade, India’s century. Some people are not able to digest this success of India. Three days ago the country got a new Parliament building, but the Congress and some parties played politics over it too.

The Prime Minister said that the nine years of the BJP-led NDA government have been dedicated to the service of the countrymen, good governance and the welfare of the poor.

Modi launched the BJP’s month-long mass outreach programme to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government. At the rally, he also presented the report card of the 9 years of his government. He said that before 2014, corruption was rampant in the country and terrorist attacks took place, adding that through the vote of the public, the atmosphere of extreme despair has changed into confidence in the last nine years.

The Prime Minister said that there has never been a shortage of money for development work in the country. But the development of the country was being affected due to the corrupt system. The BJP government has blocked the avenues of looting the government in the last nine years and that is why the country is seeing development.

Modi said that behind every success of the country is the hard work and sweat of the people of India. It is the people who have taken the country’s economy to new heights after Covid. Taking a dig at the parties opposing the new Parliament building, he said that these parties have insulted the sentiments of the people.

Referring to the Congress government in Rajasthan, Modi said that the people of the state had voted a full majority government, but they got instability and anarchy. He added that the law and order situation in the state is in disarray and the Congress government is engaged in appeasement.

Earlier, Modi reached Pushkar near Ajmer and offered prayers at the Brahma temple there.

