Modi Barper! Nearly 2 Lakh Party Workers to Gather at Goldfinch City Grounds, Bangrakulur, Mangaluru to hear PM Narendra Modi addressing them on 2 September at 1.15 pm

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district unit of BJP is geared up to bring over one lakh party workers for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi event to be held at Goldfinch City ground at 1.15 pm on 2 September 2022. Preparations are on for the erection of a mega stage and pandals using German technology. Workers have been working day and night to the stage, pandals and other arrangements at the earliest. All the arrangements were supposed to be done by Today, 31 August, as per security measures, but due to rains, the work has been delayed.

As per the present tentative schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1:00 p.m. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur. The Prime Minister will later arrive at the programme venue (Goldfinch city grounds) by road by 1:15 p.m, and the official programme will go on till 3 p.m. As rains have been predicted by the meteorological department on 2 September, these special pandals and special flooring will serve the purpose against rain and stranded water.

BJP Party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri during a press briefing said, “Since the BJP is in power at the Centre and in Karnataka, the party will ensure active participation of workers for the PM’s programme. We have made arrangements to bring in a large number of party workers to the event. MLAs have already held meetings in their respective constituencies, and booth-level meets have also been held. The BJP has already booked 1,461 buses and more than 200 tempo travellers to bring party workers to the venue. Since the programme will begin at 1 pm, considering the security and other arrangements, the party workers have been asked to reach the venue before 11:30 am.

“As the district administration has already decided to provide refreshment, the party will supply food to the participants in their vehicles after the programme. In addition, the district administration has made plans to bring more than 70,000 beneficiaries, who have availed of various central government scheme benefits, for the programme, he said. “It will be a mega event with over two lakh people,” said Sudharshan.

He further said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and other ministers from State V. Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, S. Angara, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will be among those who will attend the programme.

It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme, and about 80 % of the preparations for the programme have been completed”.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hoisted its flags at several places in the city including on the median of the National Highway 66 to welcome the Prime Minister. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cleaned the highway by removing the grass from the medians and sides as the venue of the programme is abutting the Kasaragod-Udupi NH 66. Potholes on the highway have been filled up. Hectic preparations are on at the venue to erect the pandal and make seating arrangements for the participants. Wild grass has been cut, garbage cleaned etc prior to the PM’s visit.

Like this: Like Loading...