Modi calls up Badal to enquire about his health



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning called up former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on phone to enquire about his health.

The grand old man of Punjab politics, Badal, 94, on Wednesday tested positive for the Covid-19.

“PM Modi spoke to Parkash Singh Badal and enquired about his health,” PMO sources said.

Badal is undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana.

Just weeks ahead of the polls, Badal senior has been touring his Lambi constituency in Muktsar district.