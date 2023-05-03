Modi factor won’t work in K’taka elections, says Kumaraswamy

Koppal: Former Chief Minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone down and his aggressive campaign in Karnataka wont have any impact on the May 10 Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumaraswamy stated that after nine years the image of PM Modi has come down. The national leaders from Delhi have come to the state for election campaign. They should have come when the people of the state were in distress. “They did not come then, they are arriving now,” he taunted.

Now, Modi is coming to Karnataka and waving at people in roadshows. What is the contribution of the BJP to the Kalyana Karnataka region? Ten years have passed since the verdict of the Krishna River Tribunal. What has been done by the Congress and the BJP? Kumaraswamy asked.

Modi claims that the Congress and the JD (S) have done injustice to farmers. He should tell what injustice has been done to farmers? They did not give instalment of the Fasal Bima Scheme, now Modi claims they provide water at the doorstep. In which village is the Jal Jeevan Mission successful, Kumaraswamy said.

There is only money flow and the concerned ministers have become rich. Modi claims that we don’t have an ideology. Will the ideology be alright if we agree to form a coalition government with the BJP? Will the ideology be wrong if we go with the Congress? Kumaraswamy questioned.

“I have given maximum contribution to the Kalyan Karnataka region. Who waived the loans of farmers? BJP leaders have to seek votes in the name of Modi. They don’t have any other choice. Can they ask for votes by showing the face of CM Bommai?” Kumaraswamy said.

Whatever efforts the BJP might put in, they can’t win more than 10 seats. The BJP is going to lose those seats which it won earlier. You can see for yourself how many seats the BJP is going to lose in Shivamogga from where former CM B.S. Yediyurappa hails, he said.

“What happened after PM Modi’s campaign in Channapatna? (the seat from where Kumaraswamy is contesting) He came and went. I have still not gone to Channapatna,” Kumaraswamy stated.

The Congress is saying it will ban the Bajrang Dal. Will banning the Bajrang Dal be any solution? The two parties should think about it. Innocents are used in the Bajrang Dal, they are brainwashed. The conspirators must be dealt with. If they don’t do this and claim to ban it, it won’t be of any use. Why didn’t the Congress ban the Bajrang Dal when it was in power, Kumaraswamy questioned.

