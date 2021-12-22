Modi govt created a strong infra to deal with cyber crimes: Shah



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Narendra Modi-led government has created a strong infrastructure to deal with cyber crimes in the last seven years and now the system is fully integrated up to the police post level.

Chairing a meeting of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on ‘Cyber Crime: Threats, Challenges and Response’, Shah said Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) have been implemented in all the 16,347 police stations of the country, and in 99 per cent of the police stations, 100 per cent FIRs are being registered directly in CCTNS, including the newly-established police stations.

“The work of making analytical tools against cyber crimes has also been completed up to 40 per cent while the efforts are being made to train the police and lawyers for the prevention of cyber crime,” the minister said.

Stating that efforts are being made to train the police and lawyers for the prevention of cyber crime, Shah said that e-initiatives by the Ministry of Home Affairs to deal with cyber crimes, such as the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), facilitate the complainants to report cybercrime online.

“So far, more than six lakh complaints have been received and 12,776 FIRs have been registered, while the National Cybercrime Threat Analysis Unit (NCTAU) has issued 142 cybercrime prevention advisories and has blocked 266 mobile apps,” the Home Minister said.

Stating that seven Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Groups (JCCTs) have been constituted, which include all the states and UTs, Shah informed the panel that the National Cybercrime Training Centre (NCTC) registered 8,075 police personnel for online training and issued 1,877 certificates while five research and development proposals of National Cyber Research and Innovation Centre (NCR&IC) were selected.

During the meeting, various measures taken by the Home Ministry towards prevention of cyber crimes were shared with the members of the committee, including National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, a centralised system to report cyber crimes online 24×7 from anywhere, cyber capacity building by setting up of Cyber Forensic-cum-Training Labs in states and UTs, training of law enforcement agencies etc.

Ministers of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Nishith Pramanik and several senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.