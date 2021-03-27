Spread the love



















Modi-Hasina visit ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu’ digital exhibition



Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi visited the ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu’ digital exhibition, which commemorates the lives of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi.

The exhibition, which showcases the bond of blood and shared sacrifices that unite Bangladesh and India, is being organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

After Bangladesh, the exhibition, which was virtually inaugurated by Hasina and Modi during a virtual summit on December 17, 2020, will move to the UN for display and later it will culminate in Kolkata in 2022.

On Friday evening, the two leaders, accompanied by the Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh also took part in a photo session.

Photographs on the atrocity, rape and barbaric torture on Bangladeshi women by the Pakistan Army during the country’s 1971 Liberation War in 1971 are also on display.

From December 17, 2020 to January 31, a first-of-its-kind digital exhibition on the two great freedom fighters was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Dhaka exhibition’s curator Birad Rajaram Yagnik, an Indian national, briefed Hasina and Modi on the display which will be shifted to the Shilpkala Academy in Dhaka for a month after remaininf at the BICC for two days.

Later, the exhibition will be moved for three weeks to all the divisional cities.

Historic quotes of the two great leaders will also be exhibited, apart from photographs and digital contents on different historic events of the two countries.

Key points of interest of the exhibition are a “meeting wall” that displays the only photo in the world that has both Rahman and Gandhi in one frame, signatures of both the leaders and their favourite music.

Historical moments like Gandhi’s Salt March and Bangabandhu’s March 7, 1971, speech are the main attractions.

The “genocide tunnel” will show the depiction, the experiences of the many Bangladeshis who were brutally tortured in the hands of the Pakistani Army.

Photographs of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on different historic events are also displayed digitally.

Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day state visit to attend the celebrations of the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

The Bangladesh government declared the ï¿½Mujib Borsho’ (Mujib Year) from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021.

But, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has extended the celebrations.