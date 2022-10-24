Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers



Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kargil on Monday to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers guarding the borders of the country.

Keeping his Diwali tryst with the soldiers alive, Modi landed in Kargil amid chilling cold to celebrate the festival of lights with the soldiers. The morning temperature was near the freezing point in Kargil.

Since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi has been visiting the soldiers on national festival Diwali to identify with them and share their joy.

Last year he celebrated Diwali in Nowshera border town of J&K’s Jammu division.

In 2020, he shared the joys of the Diwali festival with soldiers in Jisalmer, Rajasthan.

In 2019, Modi went to Rajouri district in J&K on Diwali while in 2018 he was in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the Army and ITBP soldiers.

In 2017, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with the BSF soldiers in Gurez border town of J&K. Similarly in 2016 he went to Himachal Pradesh.

Modi celebrated Diwali in Punjab with soldiers in 2015, and in 2014 he went to the World’s highest battlefield, Siachen glacier to be with the soldiers on Diwali.

