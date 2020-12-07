Spread the love



















Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the construction work of the Agra Metro project in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries took part in the event organised at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

This metro project is spread across two corridors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit Agra, the Prime Minister said.

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit it every year.

It would provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra.

The estimated cost of the project would be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it is expected to be completed in 5 years.

On March 8 last year, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on its entire 23-km long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.