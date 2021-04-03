Spread the love



















Modi lashes out at DMK over nepotism



Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering at Kanyakumari on Friday came down heavily on the DMK as he said that senior party leaders who had rubbed shoulder to shoulder with Karunanidhi now feel suffocated in that party over the ascendancy of the new ‘Crown Prince’ and the politics of nepotism and dynasty doesn’t have any role in democracy.

Slamming the Congress, Modi said, “The Congress doesn’t believe in coalition dharma. It has revoked Article 356 of the Constitution and dismissed both the DMK and the AIADMK governments in Tamil Nadu.”

He said that while the focus of the BJP and the NDA is governance and development, the Opposition has reduced itself into dynasty politics and securing positions for children and grandchildren.

Modi said that the NDA government at the Centre has a strong track record of pro people and pro good governance which has brought out of the box solutions to pressing problems.

The Prime Minister said, “Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi railway line was damaged in 1964 and it was only our government which started the rebuilding of it after 50 years.”

He also said that previous governments had ignored Pamban bridge while the NDA government focused on reconstructing it.

Talking about the initiatives of the NDA government, Prime Minister said that in the Budget we commenced Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor and sanctioned Rs 1 lakh crore for the infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu.”

Talking about the ideology of the BJP and the NDA about ‘Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas’, he said, “We don’t discriminate people on the basis of caste, creed or faith while carrying out development.”

Citing the example of how nurses abducted in Iraq were rescued, Modi said that more than five lakh people from Tamil Nadu were brought home from abroad under the Vande Bharat mission after they were struck following the Covid pandemic.

Modi said that the NDA government is for the overall development. He said, “We are sensitive to the demands of our farmers and committed towards modernisation of the agriculture sector. The MSP for Copra during our tenure is higher that the UPA regime. We are promoting better irrigation practices and are well on track to improve the life of farmers.”

The Prime Minister also talked about the comprehensive approach for coastal development and empowerment of fishermen. He said, “We are increasing incomes through major push to blue economy, new fishing harbours and fish landing centres. A fishing harbour will come up in Chennai soon and fishermen are getting better navigation materials.”

Prime Minister also called upon the people to vote for the NDA candidates and talking specifically about the Kanyakumari candidate he said, “Thiru Pon Radhakrishnan is contesting Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypolls. He is the voice of Kanyakumari in the Parliament so please vote for him and make him victorious.”