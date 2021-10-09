Spread the love



















Modi meets visiting Danish PM



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, who is on a two-day visit to India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After meeting Modi, Frederiksen termed India as a “closed partner”, saying this visit will be a milestone for bilateral relations between the two nations.

Frederiksen’s trip to India marks the first visit by a head of state or government since the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed early last year since the onset of the pandemic.

Minister of State or External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi received the Danish Prime Minister at the airport on Friday.

As part of her agenda, Frederiksen will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said the Danish Prime Minister’s visit is very important, stating it will give an opportunity to review the green strategic partnership, which aims to create a framework to solve the environmental crisis.

This will engage in areas including renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and science and technology.

The relations between India and Denmark have historically remained cordial as the Nordic country is the only nation with which India has a Green Strategic Partnership which leads to green Danish solutions in India’s climate crisis battle.

