Modi speaks to UK PM, discusses climate change



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson over phone and had an extensive discussion on several issues related to climate change in the context of the forthcoming annual climate change summit, COP26, to be in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.

“The two leaders had an extensive discussion on issues related to climate change. Prime Minister Modi conveyed India’s commitment to climate action, as seen in its ambitious target for expansion of renewable energy and the recently-announced National Hydrogen Mission,” a release from the PMO said.

The UK is to host the climate change summit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow from October 31.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations since their virtual summit earlier this year, and expressed satisfaction over the steps already initiated under the ‘Roadmap 2030’ adopted during the virtual summit.

They also reviewed the progress of the Enhanced Trade Partnership and agreed on the potential of rapidly expanding trade and investment linkages between both the countries, the release said.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan. In this context, they agreed on the need to develop a common international perspective on issues related to extremism and terrorism, as well as human rights and rights of women and minorities, the release added.

