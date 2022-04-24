Modi thanks people for giving resounding mandate to BJP in Guwahati civic polls



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Guwahati for giving a resounding mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the municipal polls.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork.”

Congratulating party workers and expressing gratitude to people of Guwahati, the BJP chief J.P. Nadda tweeted: “My gratitude to the people of Guwahati for the immense faith in our party’s vision. This win is another testament to the undying faith of the people in the able leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. Many congratulations to CM @himantabiswa and to every karyakarta of @bjp4assam.”

The ruling BJP-led alliance on Sunday secured a clean sweep in the 60-seat Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

The saffron party won 58 seats, while one each went in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

According to the trends and results of the Assam State Election Commission, the BJP (52 wards) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (six wards) won in 58 wards, including the three which were earlier elected unopposed by the saffron party candidates.

AAP candidate Masuma Begum won ward number 42, while AJP nominee Hukum Chand Ali secured victory in ward number one defeating the BJP candidates.

The main opposition Congress this time could not open its account in the GMC elections, which were held after a gap of nine years.