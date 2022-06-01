Modi, the Leader who Heralded a New Era of Development: CM Bommai

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading the country, is the hope of the nation. He has heralded a new era of development for India with his able and strong leadership, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking at a press conference after inaugurating the 8th-anniversary celebrations of Narendra Modi’s government in Udupi on June 1, Bommai said, “Modi is a statesman who brought political stability for the nation’s progress. His bold decisions, long term vision and care for the last man in the social order have made him a popular mass leader.

Modi has brought new Transformation

Modi has brought new transformation to the country by providing basic amenities, good education and health services for the people. His Atma Nirbhar pitch has given a new direction for the nation to emerge strong. His selfless leadership is empowering the people.

People are partners in progress

His food security, economic empowerment and Garib Kalyan programmes with the spirit of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas, Sab Ka Vishwas and Sab Ka Prayas have made the people not just beneficiaries, but partners in the progress of the nation, Bommai said.

Priority for the Semiconductor sector

The Prime Minister is giving high priority to the Semiconductor sector in the country. Karnataka is proud to have signed the MoU setting up India’s first Semiconductor plant in the country. Modi has the vision to make India Atma Nirbhar in the energy sector by giving greater thrust to renewable energies like Solar and Wind energy. Initiatives have also been taken for energy storage and the use of ethanol. The Hydrogen policy seeks to reduce the dependence on Petrol and Diesel, in the long run, Bommai said.

The Modi government completed 8 years in office on May 31. His welfare programmes have benefited crores of people. As the country celebrates its 75 years of independence, it is time to introspect and chart the future course for the next 25 years to make India the world leader (Vishwa Guru), Bommai said.

Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission with thrust for Make in India is taking India on the path of self-reliance in Defence Production. The tapped drinking water scheme for every household in the country is a mega project which no other Prime Minister in the past showed the willpower to take up. About 25 lakh households in the state have already been covered under the project, Bommai said.

The slew of welfare programmes for the farmers including the Kissan Samman, Atal Bhoojal, and Neem coated urea manufacturing have induced new dynamism for growth in the agriculture sector.

The Make in India, Mudra programmes have given a big push to the industry and self-employment of the youth. India is home to the highest number of Startups and Karnataka has the lion’s share of them. Karnataka also has the highest number of Unicorns and Decacorns. Modi has a new vision for India’s progress, Bommai said.