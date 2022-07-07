Modi to attend 1st Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on July 8



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture (AJML) on July 8 at Vigyan Bhavan here.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event.

The keynote address at the first AJML will be delivered by senior minister, Government of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on ‘Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growtha’. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and Professor, Columbia University Arvind Panagariya.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has organised the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ in recognition of Jaitley’s invaluable contribution to the nation.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the delegates participating in the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC), a three day event being organised from July 8 to July 10.

Eminent economists with which the Prime Minister will meet include John Hopkins University Anne Krueger, London School of Economics Nicholas Stern, Harvard Kennedy School Robert Lawrence, former acting Managing director IMF John Lipsky, World Bank country director for India Junaid Ahmed and among others.

The KEC is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth with support from the Ministry of Finance.