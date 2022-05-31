Modi to attend Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla



Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Himachal Pradesh capital on Tuesday to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

This public programme, marking completion of eight years of the government led by the Prime Minister, is being organised across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

It conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government, an official statement said.

The Garib Kalyan Sammelan will start at around 9.45 a.m. with Chief Ministers, Central Ministers, state Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country.

At about 11 a.m., with the Prime Minister joining the programme from Shimla, various state- and local-level programmes will get coverage and make the programme national.

During the event, the Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine Ministries or Departments of the Centre.

The freewheeling interaction is aimed to get free and frank feedback from the public, understand the impact of welfare schemes in people’s lives and explore convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes.

The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country, added the statement.

The Prime Minister will also release the 11th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

This will enable the transfer of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country.