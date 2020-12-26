Spread the love



















Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on Monday



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on Monday via video-conferencing.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana and custard apple.

Modi will flag off the train at 4.30 p.m. on December 28. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all enroute stoppages of the multi-commodity train service with no bar on size of consignment.

The Centre has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7 this year, which was further extended upto Muzaffarpur.

As a result of good response from the farmers, its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days in a week.

Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce.