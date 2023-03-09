Modi to visit poll-bound K’taka on March 12, Nadda today

Ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka is aiming to galvanise its workers across the state with the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and �party’s National President J.P. Nadda.



Bengaluru: Ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka is aiming to galvanise its workers across the state with the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's National President J.P. Nadda.

While Nadda is arriving in the city this evening, PM Modi’s visit is scheduled for �March 12.

Upon his arrival, the party’s national president will participate in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in K.R. Puram locality. He will also hold a roadshow and address a public rally at the K.R. Puram Government College Grounds.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other ministers will join him in all the programmes.

On March 12, the Prime Minister is slated to visit Mandya district to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12. He will hold a roadshow during his visit and ruling BJP hopes to consolidate its position in the JD(S) bastion.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah made his entry into the region and announced that BJP has consolidated its position in Mandya, PM Modi’s visit is likely to further strengthen the party.

The PM will visit Dharwad and dedicate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to the nation. He will also dedicate and inaugurate various projects worth Rs 5,000 crore.

He is also�set to� inaugurate the longest railway platform of the world.

The leaders are likely to address the dissidence within the party with major leaders like Minister for Housing V.Somanna and Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr M.C. Narayana Gowda distancing themselves from party activities at a crucial juncture.

