Modi visiting Pope is nothing but an image building exercise: Cong



Thiruvananthapuram: Congress president of Kerala K. Sudhakaran on Saturday took potshots on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vatican and his meeting with the Pope as nothing but an image building exercise for him.

“Nothing more needs to be said than this because Modi is trying to build his image and it was for that he visited the Pope. The problem is once such people who visited the Pope returns to India, they turn communal. All know what they are doing here in India as they have a communal agenda,” said Sudhakaran.

In a parting shot, Sudhakaran went on to point out that very soon all will come to know what Modi discussed with the Pope.

Sudhakaran is Congress Lok Sabha member from Kannur and is known for his bold approach in taking on his political adversaries and time and again he comes out successful in elections, be it to the assembly or the Lok Sabha from Kannur — the citadel of the Communists in the state and all know about the long running battle he has had with the Communists and at times he takes on even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

