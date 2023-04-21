Modi’s Blessings Only for State BJP Leaders to Loot Karnataka and Infuse Hatred – Charan Singh Chopra

Mangaluru: “Narendra Modi’s blessings are only for the state BJP leaders to loot Karnataka and infuse hatred in our state. Our country follows democracy and there is no space for dictatorship. In a federal structure, every state is equal and should be treated equally by the Union government irrespective of the party that is ruling the state and the Union governments. Narendra Modi is just a representative like any other MLA and MP who is elected by the people and serves them for the welfare of our country. He is not any God who has a special power to bless the people of Karnataka:, said the AICC Spokesperson and MLC Charan Singh Chopra during the press meet held at the Congress Bhavan Mallikatta here on April 21.

Addressing the media persons Chopra said, “BJP national chief JP Nadda during a public meeting on April 20, stated that Karnataka should not miss out on the blessings of PM Modi. During his speech in Haveri after the nomination of CM Bommai, J P Nadda said, “I appeal to you to vote for the BJP so that Karnataka is not deprived of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings, I ask you to make the lotus win and keep the development going forward”. Nadda’s comments have come under severe fire, with the opposition construing them as threats to voters ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls”.

Chopra further said, “However, if we look at the BJP’s rule over the last four years in Karnataka, it is a betrayal and bane rather than a blessing. Narendra Modi and Karnataka BJP are more a trouble for Karnataka than a blessing. Karnataka Border Issues – The triple-engine BJP government has manufactured the state border issue with Maharashtra for electoral gains. 865 border villages have been included under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana health scheme despite the border dispute being subjudice before the Supreme Court”.

Chopra also said, “BJP party MLA Shivraj Patil demanded Raichur be merged with Telangana and Minister Anand Singh wants to divide Karnataka into two and make Vijayanagara the capital of North Karnataka. BJP deprived states fair share of Rs 1 lakh crore under the devolution of funds. Karnataka’s share was reduced to 3.64% by the BJP-constituted 15th Finance Commission from 4.72%. For every Rupee Karnataka contributes as tax to the Centre, it gets back only 15 paise in return. BJP has doubled the state’s debt, from 2.4 lakh crore to 5.6 lakh crore adding a debt of Rs 86,000 on every Kannadiga. After mergers, Karnataka lost PSBs like the State Bank of Mysore, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank and Vijaya Bank. ● BJP’s agenda to merge Karnataka Milk Federation (Nandini) with AMUL will affect millions of farmers. This will take away the crown jewel of Karnataka. Taking away KMF is like taking away Karnataka’s pride”.

Chopra continued and said, “The BJP government denied Kannadigas their right to have their own identity with the state flag. The Central Government deliberately delayed the in-principle approval accorded to the Mahadayi project. BJP has failed to approve the implementation of the Mekedatu project. The Yettinahole project is moving at a snail’s pace with no support from the Union government. The estimated loss due to the 2019 floods was Rs 35,000 Cr but the BJP government gave just Rs 1,869 Cr and also failed to compensate in 2020 and 2021 adequately. In 2017, Karnataka received Rs 1435 crore in flood relief but BJP-ruled states Maharashtra received Rs 8195 crore, Gujarat Rs 3894 crore and Rajasthan Rs 2153 crore.

“The BJP government denied any assistance to farmers who had borrowed money from nationalised and commercial banks and cheated Kannadigas by conducting CRPF, IBPS & LIC exams only in Hindi and English. The Modi government decided to shift the CRPF headquarters to Chandauli in UP, the home town of Union Minister, Rajnath Singh, from Taralu in Karnataka. Even the BJP government denied HAL the Rafale contract and awarded it to Ambani depriving Karnataka youths of job opportunities. Why did Narendra Modi not bless Karnataka in the last 9 years? What were 25 MPs doing and why did Basavaraj Bommai not convince Modi to bless Kannadigas”? Chopra questioned.

“What do Narendra Modi’s blessings actually mean? A tacit approval for state BJP leaders to loot Karnataka through 40% commission and make about Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in the last four years? To charge a 30% commission on grants approved for Maths and temples? To drive innocent youth into committing crimes in the name of petty polarising politics? To not fulfil more than 90% of their promises made during the 2018 assembly elections? To carry out the vote gate scam, where sensitive information was stolen for the BJP’s electoral gains”? Questioned Chopra.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, District Congress Spokesperson Advocate Vinayraj, Mithun Rai, District Mahila Congress President Shalet Pinto and others were also present.

