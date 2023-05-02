Modi’s Visit to Mulki – Alternative Routes for Vehicular Movement and Parking Details

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting in regard to the assembly elections campaign at Karnad, Mulki on May 3. The public from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and other surrounding districts will take part in the public meeting. In view of the security of the Prime Minister, alternative arrangements have been made for vehicular movement. On May 3, barricades will be installed at random spots from 7 am to 2 pm, and alternate routes will be created for vehicular traffic.

DETAILS OF VEHICLE TRAFFIC ALTERNATIVE SYSTEMS (DIVERSION)

All types of vehicles coming from Udupi towards Mangalore should take a left at Mulki Vijaya Sannidhi and proceed towards Mangalore via Kinnigoli – Kateel – Bajpe – Kavoor route.

All types of vehicles going towards Udupi from Mangalore should take a right at the KPT Junction and proceed towards Bondel – Kavoor – Bajpe – Kateel – Kinnigoli – Mulki or take a right from the Kollur Junction towards Kavoor – Bajpe – Kateel – Kinnigoli towards Mulki.

Vehicles moving towards Udupi from Mangalore via Surathkal should take a right turn near Haleangadi Junction and travel towards Mulki via Pakshikere – S-Kodi route.

Areas where vehicular traffic is prohibited (except for emergency service vehicles)

(Date:03.05.2023 from 07.00 AM to 02.00 PM)

Traffic on both sides of the National Highway 66 from Haleangadi Junction to Mulki Vijaya Sannidhi has been banned for all vehicles except those coming for the programme.

Vehicular movement from Kolnadu Junction to Industrial Area and K S Rao Nagar has been banned, except for vehicles coming for the Sabha programme.

Barricade points

Karnadu Bypass (National Highway)

Karnadu Junction (Kinnigoli Road)

Mulki Railway Station Cross (Kinnigoli Road)

S-Kodi Cross (Kinnigoli Road)

Places where parking is prohibited

(Date: 03.05.2023 from 07.00 AM to 02.00 PM)

Parking is prohibited on both sides of the road on National Highway 66 from Haleangadi Junction to Mulki Vijaya Sannidhi.

From National Highway to K S Rao Nagar, Kolnadu Junction to Industrial Area and K S Rao Nagar, parking is prohibited on both sides of the road leading to Rao Nagar and Karnadu Bypass to Karnadu Junction.

Parking lots

Buses coming to the programme from Mangalore will drop the public at the public entrance of the programme venue before 9 am and park at the parking lot near Global Bantara Sangh.

Buses coming for the programme from the Udupi side will drop the public at Karnadu bypass and make a U-turn to park the buses at the Padubailu parking lot near Global Bantara Sangh.

Public light vehicles and two-wheelers arriving from Mangalore and Udupi will park at the parking lot opposite the event venue, i.e., on the left side of the Udupi – Mangalore National Highway.

Public light vehicles and two-wheelers arriving from Mangalore will park at the parking lot near Sundaram Shetty Convention Hall on the left side of Mangalore-Udupi Road.

VIP vehicles arriving at the event will park at the parking lot on the left side of the event venue, i.e., on the left side of Mangalore – Udupi road. (Gundalu Guthu Bus Stop)

Note:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Kolnadu Helipad at 10:30 am to take part in the public meeting at 11 am. The vehicular movement from Haleangadi Junction to Kolnadu will be prohibited from 10:30 am till the Prime Minister reaches the venue.

The Prime Minister’s public meeting will start at around 11.00 am. The Prime Minister will travel from the Kolnadu Helipad to the event venue near Old Gandadi Junction and near the Karnadu Bypass after landing at the Helipad at 10:30 am.

