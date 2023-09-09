Mogaveera Family UAE holds 16th year Shree Sathyanarayana Puja

Dubai: Mogaveera family UAE vibrantly concluded the 16th year of Shree Sathyanarayana Puja at JSS school auditorium on 3rd September 2023 in Dubai.

One of the senior members of community, Pramod Kundar and Usha Kundar couple, performed the Puja under the guidance of renowned purohit Ragu Bhat.

Meantime, Nirthya bhajan was beautifully presented by Mogaveera family members which added more colour to the event.

Mogaveera Bhajana Mandali members enthralled the large gathering by rendering devotional bhajans throughout the Puja with melodious songs which were highlighted and appreciated by the gathering.

After the vibrant Mangalaarathi, Prasadam and Mahaprasadam were distributed to all the devotees.

Purandar Shettigar, Deepak Raj & Dhiraj’s team beautifully decorated the Puja mandap which created a perfect divine environment for the celebration.

Under the dynamic leadership of President CA Lokesh Puthran, the entire puja systematically concluded, with the support of Vice President Balakrishna Salian and Vinod Kanchan, Secretary Govardhan Salian and all the members of Mogaveera Family UAE thanked all the devotees and community leaders for being part of the Puja and making the event a successful one.

Govardhan Salian compered the program systematically and delivered the vote of thanks.

