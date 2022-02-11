Mohammed ‘ApathaBandava’ Asif Squats in Slush as Novel Protest against Surathkal Toll Plaza

Mangaluru: The protest by various organizations and social activists which had taken a break during the pandemic time, has once again resumed fighting against NITK/Surathkal toll plaza , in order to stop collecting toll fee. While demanding relaxation in paying toll for motorists from Mangaluru and Udupi at the Hejmady and Surathkal toll plazas on the National Highway 66, members of many organizations have once again launched agitation demanding the closure of the toll gate near the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal- and one social activist and also Good Samaritan Mohammed ‘ApathaBandava’ Asif has started his unique way of protest by squating in a pond of mud slush for the same demand. During his protest, he also continued his social services like giving a haircut at the site of protest, to the mentally challenged inmates enrolled in his Maimuna Foundation.

It is learnt that following agitation by the samiti in 2018 the State government proposed closure of the toll gate at Surathkal and merge it with the toll gate at Hejmady, which is nine kilometres away, on the National Highway 66. Though the Union Government agreed to the proposal, no action has been taken so far in merging the toll gates. Toll continues to be collected at the NIT-K toll gate by offering relaxation to Mangaluru motorists. With the introduction of FasTag at toll gates, NHAI is withdrawing the concession offered to locally registered vehicles. Since February 2021, the NHAI has been collecting toll from local motorists, including inter-city buses and taxis, at the Talapady, Surathkal and Hejmady toll gates on National Highway 66.

Mohammed ‘ApathaBandava’ Asif

Collection of such toll has hit people hard, especially those regularly travelling on private buses between Udupi and Mangaluru. These commuters have to pay Rs 8 more for every round trip between the two cities. Motorists, especially those in Padubidri, Mulky, Surathkal and Talapady, will also have to bear the brunt of this toll collection. The activists say that Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other elected representatives of the two districts were lacking in commitment in resolving the issue. They say that the meeting of Kateel with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the toll gate and other issues was an eyewash in the light of calls for protests against toll collection.

Among other organizations staging protests against Surathkal tollgate, social activist Mohammed ‘ApthaBandhava’ Asif has since Monday had started hsi unique way of protest squatting in slush, without any break all the 24 hours of the day, entering fifth day on Friday. Asif had dug a pit especially for the purpose, and got it filled with water, and protested in a unique manner by squatting and lying down in the slush of mud.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean over the phone, Asif said, “The toll gate on NH66 at Surathkal was opened six years ago on a temporary basis with the promise that it would be merged with the new plaza opened 9 km away at Hejmady. In 2018, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took a decision to merge the Surathkal toll gate with Hejmady plaza. However, in January, the contract was renewed for toll collection. Why should people pay toll at two plazas within 10 km?The rule mandates that only one toll gate should be opened in a 60 kms national highway stretch. However, the toll gate at Surathkal is functioning flouting the rule. As a result, travelers on Mangaluru – Udupi route are made to pay toll at two gates”.

Asif further said, “I will continue my protest here till the Surathkal toll gate is closed down. If this kind of protest is not enough, I will come up with a more dangerous way of protest in an effort to draw the attention of the departments concerned towards the need to close this tollgate, which is putting everyone in hardship and taking away their hard earned money while traveling on this road. I want the DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra to visit the spot and receive a memorandum from me and do the needful. Afterall, why do we need two tollgates within a distance of a few kilometres, and with the support of other like-minded organizations I will intensify my protest until justice is served.”.

Members of an Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate are also gearing up to relaunch their protest. Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said the committee has extended support to the protest started by Asif. “Our aim is to close the toll gate which is functioning even after the government took a decision to merge it with the toll plaza at Hejmady. The action committee has held a meeting recently to discuss the course of action. Very soon, we will launch the protest,” he added.