Mohammed Azmal (20) Arrested for Posting Objectionable Content & Threats on Social Media

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have arrested a 20-year-old youth for posting objectionable content and threats disrupting social harmony on social media. The arrested youth is Mohammed Azmal (20), a resident of Belthangady. The accused reportedly created an Instagram account titled mari_gudi_5.”

“It should be noted that In the month of March 2022, when the Hijab controversy row took place at Dayanand Pai Govt College college, Car Street, Mangaluru. Azmal had posted a threatening message against one of the accused in the incident. During the probe, the police found a post which was derogatory in nature and also carried a morphed picture of God Shivaji. The CNE Crime dept also found a twitter account which had objectionable and provocative posts” added the police commissioner..

The Police commissioner further said, “It is found that Azmal has also been part of certain social media groups which post objectionable content, and was operating using a foreign SIM card as he was aware of what happened with Mangalore Muslim Facebook page last month, thinking that he can get away and not being caught. He had even created an Instagram account titled mari_gudi_5 in order to mislead the public that the tweet was sent from a Hindu group,”