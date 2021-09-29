Spread the love



















Mohammed Naushad (25) Accused in 2018 Deepak Rao Murder Case Now Booked Under POSCO Case

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police have arrested a youth in connection with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, for sexually assaulting a minor.

The arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Naushad (25), a resident of Kinnigoli, Mulki. Mohammed is the third person accused in the murder case of BJP activist Deepak Rao in 2018.

And he is arrested for sexually assaulting a minor. A case has been registered at the women’s police station in Pandeshwar.

