Mohan Bhagwat urges people to join Sangh for unifying society, strengthening nation

Panaji: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday appealed to people to join the Sangh to unify the society and make India ‘Vishwaguru’ for a happy and secured nation.

Addressing a volunteers’ meet of the RSS here, Bhagwat said: “By strengthening the society, we can see good things happening in the nation. We need to achieve this goal. We need to take it ahead, not to strengthen the RSS, but the nation. If we work together, it will be written in history that the nation became ‘Vishwaguru’ only because the society reached greater heights.”

The event was attended by the BJP MLAs and party office-bearers. Bhagwat had arrived in Goa on January 2 to hold an all-India coordination meet.

The Sangh chief also said that RSS wants to unify the nation and society.

“We want to connect all in one force. I appeal to all of you to join the Sangh. There are no rules. You can leave whenever you wish. But come and experience the Sangh for six months, one year or two years… Know the Sangh well. Then if you feel that whatever I am saying today is correct, become a ‘karykarta’. You have the freedom to make your own decision. But I’m sure that you will not leave the Sangh once you know the things well,” he said.

According to Bhagwat, although the RSS is well-known across India, there may be few people who are unaware of its functions, especially those who don’t have any contact with social activities.

“If we want to be happy, the nation will have to be happy. If we want to get secured, the nation will have to be secured. Hence, we need to strengthen the society to achieve the goal of becoming ‘Vishwaguru’. Only then ‘parivartan’ will take place in the country,” the RSS chief said.

He also said that if we want to work for the nation, we must know about it first.

“When people ask me what they will get by joining the RSS, I say they will get nothing. Even if they have (something), it will go (to the society). If they dare, then they can come. The selfish should stay away from the Sangh… It will be good for them, and also for us,” Bhagwat said.

“We want to unify the nation. The nation progresses only when the vision of the society is clear, and the understating is rich. If you see the journey of the nation from Independence till now, you will find that the progress line of the nation is parallel to the society,” he added.

“We should contribute to the nation and work for the betterment of society with our thoughts or by being a part of Sangh. We all together need to move ahead, irrespective of caste, traditions etc.,” he concluded.