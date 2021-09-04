Spread the love



















Moily to head Congress committee on caste census



New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a committee to examine the caste census issue with former Union Minister Veerappa Moily as its head, a party statement said on Friday.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, Mohan Prakash, R.P.N. Singh, P.L. Punia, and Kuldeep Bishnoi, will be the members of the panel, it said.

The committee will study matters related to the Caste census, and present its report to the Congress leadership, the statement said.

The issue of caste census has become a key political point with a wide section of parties, including NDA constituent JD-U, pressing for it.

Last month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – who has been a key votary of the demand, had, along with a 10-member all-party delegation from the state, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press the demand.

Like this: Like Loading...