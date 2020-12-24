Spread the love



















Moldova’s PM tenders his resignation



Bucharest: Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu tendered his resignation, paving the way for snap parliamentary elections.

Chicu announced his decision at a press conference on Wednesday shortly before officially submitting his resignation, alongside outgoing President Igor Dodon and Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanai, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicu said he resigned so that parliament could be dissolved as soon as possible and early parliamentary elections held.

“It is a goal we have given priority to bring the country back to normal,” stressed Chicu, a presidential adviser before becoming prime minister in November last year.

He added that he would have a meeting on the day with President-elect Maia Sandu to settle the government work. Action and Solidarity Party (PAS)’s former leader Sandu is due to take office on Thursday.

Greceanai declared that a parliament meeting scheduled for the day to examine a motion of censure against the government would no longer take place.

The motion against the Chicu government was tabled last Wednesday by 34 MPs of three parties, led by the PAS, criticizing the government for failure in attenuating the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

Local analysts believe that the current minority government is likely to fail in the confidence vote.

According to the Constitution, if two cabinet formations fail after the resignation of the current government, the president has the right to dissolve the parliament and announce an early election.

Moldova’s current 101-seat parliament was formed after the general election in February last year, with the Party of Socialists securing 35 seats, the Democratic Party getting 30 seats, the “ACUM” election coalition between PAS and the Dignity and Truth Platform Party (Platform DA) sharing 26 seats, the Sor Party having seven seats, and independent candidates three seats. As no party had an absolute majority, the process of forming the cabinet was full of twists and turns.