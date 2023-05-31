Moment of Marian Prayer for Synod of Bishops held in Rosario Cathedral Mangalore

Mangaluru: Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore celebrated the MOMENT OF MARIAN PRAYER FOR THE SYNOD in Rosario Cathedral during the early morning mass on May 31, 2023.

The General Secretariat of the Synod in Rome has requested Episcopal Conferences worldwide to arrange for the celebration of a “Moment of Marian Prayer” on 31 May 2023 — the liturgical memorial of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the conclusion of the Marian Month — in preparation for and prayerful expectation of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

The CCBI Office bearers unanimously felt that, just as the inauguration of the Synodal Journey had taken place in each Diocese, this celebration too should be held in each Diocese on the indicated date, either in the Cathedral or in one or more Marian shrines of the territory.

Responding to this call the celebration of the “Moment of Marian Prayer” was held in Our Lady of Rosary Cathedral. The Holy Eucharist was celebrated at 7.00 am by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha followed by short adoration.

Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Rev. Trishan D’souza, Secretary to the Bishop, Rev. Fr Alfred Pinto, Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Vinod Lobo, Socius & Rev. Fr Santhosh D’Souza, Resident Priest concelebrated the mass.

Report and Pics: Fr Vinod Lobo, Rosario Cathedral

