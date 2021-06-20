Spread the love



















MOMS of Mangalore Plays a Vital Role during Covid-19 Lockdown

Mangaluru: Moms of Mangalore’s first vaccine drive for group members and their families and friends was successfully conducted with the support of Kanachur Hospital on June 19th 2021 led by the efforts of Dr Vidya Vinutha D’Souza and Lyvia Cardoza. This is just one of the many steps that MOM has taken to support their members in these trying times. From supplying groceries at the doorstep of moms facing a burnt due to lockdown to providing reliable information on Covid resources and daily vaccine updates, serving meals to 150 homeless for two months during the lockdown and helping the less fortunate ease their financial burdens, this army of moms have held the torch during the trying times of COVID-19.

Stories & Beyond is an MOM initiative to empower, engage and motivate children through stories. These are free sessions and include storytelling, have interactive activities and can help children leave their covid anxieties, talk, listen and engage in meaningful conversations. MOM has not just joined hands during this time but have led the way in the past 5 years to help those in need. Moms of Mangalore is a nationally recognized group and a community for mothers of the region with the underlying and uniting basis being the journey of motherhood and the similar upbringing of a culturally diverse region of Mangaluru. What started as a social group in 2015 to bring together like-minded mothers, quickly ballooned to a force of over 37 thousand mothers from different walks of life, social strata, economic strata, divergent and convergent views all put together for one special cause, being there for each other and through each other helping the society progress.

This is no ordinary group, in the short stint of 5 years, this group of amazing mothers have managed to carve a name for themselves in the region’s history. The icing on the cake was the award for the Best Online Forum for mothers in India in 2017, in only their second year of operation. The group has spearheaded initiatives such as flood relief funds for Kerala and Coorg, books, toys and clothes and books donation drives for students from economically backward sections, hair donation for cancer patients, regular education scholarships for economically backward and deserving children.

The group received widespread recognition for the food donation drive “Moms For A Hunger-Free Mangalore” during the COVID lockdown where the members of the group under her leadership, collected money to feed the hungry on the streets and fed 150 homeless five days a week for 2 months. They have compiled a women helpline directory for the region which members can access in times of need. This directory has an exhaustive list of women’s helpline numbers and rehabilitation centers women can reach out to. In addition to this, the group also lists a MOM directory that lists various services offered in and around Mangaluru.

The group focuses on women empowerment through impactful admin posts, empowering moms to appreciate themselves more and more as not just moms – but women behind that. MOM of the week & MOM Young achievers club are initiatives to highlight moms in the group who are women of inspiration and recognize Mangalore’s young talent who have excelled in what they do. The group majorly focuses on awareness campaigns and organizes talks and live sessions for women’s health, cancer awareness, autism, and Down syndrome awareness, breastfeeding awareness, mental health, postpartum depression, raising healthy children, yoga sessions, and the like.

MOM jobs is an initiative running for the past one year where job requirements are collated from several portals and shared with members and have helped many get placed. Mompreneur Mondays and Mommy Youtuber connect are other initiatives empowering women to showcase their businesses and talents and connect with like-minded individuals. From breaking the taboo around menstruation, spreading awareness about maintaining female hygiene to conducting E-waste pickup drives and Green challenges to educate and keep the children occupied during lockdown the group admins keep everyone on their toes. Apart from these far-reaching social causes, on a day-to-day basis, the group is a go-to source for credible information pertaining to various recommendations ranging from doctors to service providers in the city.

The group serves its members through a network of professional mothers from various sectors such as medicine, psychiatry, women and child welfare, entrepreneurship. Their flagship annual event “Super MOMMY” which invites a lot of spectators is held annually to encourage mothers to showcase their talents and to give them a platform to fulfill their potential without the fear of being judged, additionally recognizing and honoring mothers for their excellence and contribution to the society at large. With the regular professional live sessions, articles, requests for donations, calls for help and social justice receiving more interaction amongst members than ever before. A testament to that is the recognition of being the most engaging group for mothers in India 2020 by a Facebook analytics tool Convosight.com

Lyvia Cardoza, founder of the group says “Women can do a lot in our society to change the world, so let us be the torch that illuminates where there is darkness and bring hope to the hopeless, and that is what we as a group of moms can do and reach out to those in need, empower and help them grow.”

While this group seems to be overachieving, an apt ending to this article would be: “This is just the beginning”. Moms around the coast are encouraged to join the group to make use of the services at their disposal.

