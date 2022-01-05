Mongolia plans to offer 4th Covid vaccine shot

Ulan Bator: Mongolia is planning to offer a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens on a voluntary basis, Mongolian Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said on Wednesday.

“We are now working on a decision to administer the fourth dose,” as the number of daily infections in the country is increasing again due to New Year celebrations, Enkhbold said during a press conference.

Mongolia recorded 585 new infections of Covid over the past 24 hours, the highest record since December 1, 2021, bringing the national tally to 392,189, according to the health ministry.

The disease has, so far, claimed 1,992 lives in the country after three more patients died in the past day.

So far, 66.5 per cent of Mongolia’s population of 3.4 million have received two Covid vaccine doses, while 922,681 people aged over 18 have received a booster.