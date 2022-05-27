Monkeypox cases rise to 84 in Spain



Madrid: The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Spain rose to 84 after the country’s Ministry of Health reported another 25 new cases.

The ministry said that those infected are all suffering from “mild symptoms” and are currently isolating in their homes in line with the established protocols, Xinhua news agency reported.

The majority of the cases have been reported in the Madrid region, but other cases have also been confirmed in the Canary Islands, the Basque Region and Andalusia.

Health Minister Carolina Darias had said on Wednesday that Spain would buy monkeypox vaccines and anti-viral treatments as part of the European Union joint purchase.