Monsoon session of Goa Assembly to begin from July 11: CM
Panaji: The monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly will begin from July 11, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
The session will be held for a duration of two weeks, the Chief Minister briefed reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet.
The session could also see the election of a new deputy Speaker, with the BJP MLA Subhash Phal Desai, who was the deputy speaker when the session was convened last, now being appointed as the Social Welfare Minister.
