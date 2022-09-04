Monsoon session of Telangana Legislature from Sep 6

Hyderabad: The Monsoon Session of both the houses of the Telangana Legislature will begin on September 6.

The session of the Legislative Assembly and Council will commence at 11.30 a.m.

The monsoon session is likely to continue for three days. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting is also likely to be conducted on the same day to finalise the issues to be discussed during the session and other aspects.

This would be in continuation of the Budget session, which had commenced on March 7 and concluded on March 15. The Speaker had adjourned the Assembly sine die after the Budget session and did not prorogue it.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy on Sunday held teleconfiderence with officials of the Legislature and the police to review the arrangements for the session.

Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary, Home, Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and other officials attended the meeting.

The Speaker directed the officials to extend all cooperation in ensuring the conduct of the session in a smooth and transparent manner. He noted that the functioning of Telangana Legislature is a model for the entire country.

Srinivas Reddy asked the Legislature officials to provide answers to all the questions which were pending in the previous session. He also directed them to provide all the information sought by the members in Telugu, Urdu, and English.

He also asked all the departments to ensure that their officials are available during the session to provide the information sought by the members. Every department has been asked to nominate a nodal officer.

The Speaker directed officials to make necessary arrangements for Covid-19 testing at the Assembly dispensary. The Health Department will also arrange booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for the members.

