Month after jab, RSS chief Bhagwat tests Covid positive



Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has tested Covid-19 positive and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

According to an RSS functionary, he was suffering from some minor cough and cold issues and underwent an RT-PCR test.

After the report came Covid-19 positive, he was admitted to the Kingsway Hospital on Friday.

Incidentally, the 70-year-old Bhagwat – who had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 7 – is responding well to the treatment and his condition is described as stable.

Currently, Nagpur – the state’s second capital is amongst the worst-hit Corona hotspots in the state besides Mumbai and Pune in the ongoing ferocious second wave of the pandemic.