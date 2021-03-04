Spread the love



















Month-Long Fitness Improvement Programme Kicks Off for 76 Police Personnel

Mangaluru: Continuing the healthy living initiative launched by the city police, under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kuamra nd DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar, 76 police personnel, including Women staff who are above 70 kg and men above 90 kg, up to the rank of the inspectors, have been selected for the month long fitness improvement programme which was launched on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 at Hotel Sai Palace, Mangaluru. With the Mangaluru city police chief wanting his men and women to look healthy and fit, this fitness improvement programme was initiated for 76 overweight staff of the various police departments/stations.

At the inaugural of the programme, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the aim of the programme was to ensure good health and fitness of all the staff members. “Generally, after a point of time, due to work pressure, that includes maintaining law and order, the staff forget to focus on their own health. Women tend to put on weight due to pregnancy, hormonal imbalances and injuries, and are often busy balancing work and family. Long hours of duty, irregular eating habits, and lack of sleep takes a toll. This is an attempt to improve health and fitness,’’ he said. He asked the staff to make the best use of the opportunity. He asked experts to make sure that the participants lose weight and look fit. “This is not a photo op programme. If followed strictly, it will not only help in staying healthy but also reduce money spent on hospital bills in the long run”, he said.

The police have tied up this programme with a private fitness centre, and Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru has provided its conference hall, indoor stadium, gymnasium and ground for the programme. DCP Hariram Shankar has expressed special thanks to the most generous Father Muller Hospital Group for providing the Conference Hall, Indoor stadium, Gym facilities and ground for 1 month for this initiative. DCP (crime and traffic) Vinay A Gaonkar, asked the staff to focus on healthy food habits and exercise regularly, especially if one has to keep pace with young officers. Celebrated Kambala jockey Shrinivas Gowda, one of the guests at the event, asked the participants to follow the advice of the trainers, and to understand the importance of the training.

Other guests included actor, director Raj Shetty, yoga expert Mrs Maithri Malli, Dr Jnaneshwar from Patanjali group and Mohit Malli of Atom Fitness. The selected staff will be spending a month dedicated to a fitness regime to improve their health. The initiative led by city police commissioner and DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, is supervised by M A Upase, ACP, CAR, Mangaluru.

Police Commissioner also said that those police personnel who can’t come from Mulky and Moodabidri, can do their workouts locally in their respective areas. A few police personnel had backed out due to personal reasons. The fitness programme will start from 6 am until 7 pm . “Let this be a model for other police units to emulate,” said the Police Commissioner.