Month-long Nilgiris summer festival to highlight TN tribal culture



Chennai: The tribal culture of Tamil Nadu will be the highlight of the month-long Nilgiris festival to begin at Kottagiri from Saturday.

The festival, being held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, will showcase the unique tribal culture of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Nilgiris district administration said that there will be vegetable, flower and fruit stalls during the Nilgiris festival but separate stalls to highlight Tribal culture of the state and another stall on the Wild life of the state.

The district administration will be highlighting the use of cloth bags in the stalls during the festival and the festival area is banned for plastic and plastic products in a bid to create awareness of environment among the tourists.

A Vegetable carving show highlighting the 200 years of Nilgiris will also be exhibited during the Nilgiris fest, the statement said and the best vegetable carving will be given a prize.

The statement also said that a rose show will be held on May 14 and 15 as part of the festival at the Government Rose Garden (GRG) and a spices show would be organised from May 13 to 15 at the Morning star school, Gudalur.

The flower show will be held at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) from May 21 and the fruit show will be held at Simspark on May 28 and 29.

A wildlife photo exhibition highlighting the wildlife of Tamil Nadu will be held from May 7 to May 31 by the Nilgiris district forest department at the Horticulture auditorium, Charring cross.

The highlight of the entire show will be a detailed exhibition of the tribal culture of Tamil Nadu and the lifestyle of the tribal people, their food habits, medicinal plants they use, and their interaction with the environment and nature. The district administration is of the opinion that the exhibition on tribal culture will be an educative one for the people who throng the exhibition as the tribal life will be showcased here.