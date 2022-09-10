Monthi Fest Celebrated at St. Therese of Child Jesus Church, Salmiya

Kuwait: Konkani Community of St. Therese of Child Jesus Church Salmiya celebrated the Nativity of our Blessed Virgin Mary, also known as the ‘Monti Fest’ on the 9th of September. Rev. Fr Peter Cyprian D’Souza, Rev. Fr Noel D’Almeida along with Parish Priest Rev. Fr Savio D’Souza blessed the Novem and dates at 4 pm at the courtyard amidst a gathering of over a thousand people and followed by the procession to the church. Children and elders offered flowers to Mamma Mary.

In the festal homily, Visiting Priest Fr. Peter Cyprian D’Souza stressed on the virtues of Mother Mary and her obedience to God. Konkani Choir led by Kiran Gonsalves sang melodious hymns of mother Mary. New Corns (Kanshi) brought from Mangaluru, dates and Vorn were distributed to the gathering after the mass.

In preparation for the feast, Monti Fest Triduum was held on the 19th, 26th of August, and 2nd of September. The themes of Triduum were: 1. Mary Hail Full of Grace, teaches us to remain in Grace. 2. Mother Mary Handmaid of the Lord; Model for service. 3. Parents are God’s greatest gift.

Parish Priest Fr. Savio D’Souza and Community Representative Vijay Wilson Albuquerque thanked all those who helped and supported in celebrating the feast with devotion and grandeur.

