Monti Feast celebrated at Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: The high mass for the festivities of the nativity of our blessed Mother Mary was held at 7:30 am in the St Joseph chapel. The main celebrant Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI in his introduction welcomed the faithful into the house of God, stating the example of the virtuous life of Mary to be emulated. The focus on the day of Girl Children and womanhood celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church shows the importance and equality of gender with its counterpart.

The homily was preached by Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator of FMMCH who spoke of the virtuous nature of our blessed Mother and her keen ear for her children’s joys and sorrows. A mother knows best for her children and goes beyond her comfort to give them what they need. Thus we learn this from Mother Mary of her patience, humbleness and meekness throughout Christ’s journal and the faith she had in his resurrection.

The mass was well attended by the faculty, staff and students, and was concelebrated by the Assistant Administrators of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr Nelson Pais, Rev. Fr Jeevan Sequeira and Fr Rohan Dias and the Spiritual Animators of the FMCI Kankanady Campus Rev. Fr Felix Monteiro and Rev. Fr Ronald Lobo.

The procession with the cradled blessed Mary began from the Father Muller College and School of Nursing towards the chapel, held in the arms of the Director FMCI. Flowers were offered as the gift of the heart by the faithful.

The mass concluded with the distribution of the New Corn as part of the South Canara tradition of new yield and abundance.

