Monti Fest Celebrated at St Anthony Charitable Institutions/Ashram

Mangaluru: Monti Fest is a major Catholic festival held on 8 September every year by the Latin Catholic community of Konkani people, originating in the Konkan region of India, and their descendants in the Canara region of south India.[This festival celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and in the Mangalorean Catholic community involves the blessing of Novem (new crops).

Among the many Catholic churches who celebrated this feat, St. Anthony Charitable Institutions /St. Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, and Mangaluru also celebrated Monti Fest in fervour and tradition. Fr Avinash -assistant director at the ashram was the main celebrant of the Mass and collaborated with Fr J B Crasat- Director and Fr Nelson.

The Director thanked the residents and all their donors, well-wishers, and students staying there, (Who led the singing during the mass and procession). Before the mass, the Director blessed the new corn and led the prayers. Sugarcane and sweets were distributed to the faithful after the religious celebrations.

