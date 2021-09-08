Spread the love



















Monti Fest Celebrated at Valencia Church

The feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary was solemnly celebrated at St Vincent Ferrer Church Valencia on 8th September 2021.

The nine days of Novena concluded with the final flower offering, where children and the parishioners carrying varieties of baskets with beautiful flowers to offer mother Mary.

The new corn was blessed by Parish Priest Fr Roque D’Sa.

Main Celebrant was parish priest Fr Roque D’Sa, Fr Lancy D’Souza, Fr William Barracas were the co-celebrants

News by Gordon DAlmeida

Pics by Nikhil Studio

