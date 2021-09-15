Spread the love



















Monti Fest Celebration by KCA UK Manchester

Manchester: Konkani Cultural Association, popularly known as KCA-UK celebrated Monti-Fest on September 11, 2021, in Manchester- UK, approximately 180 Konkani speaking people from different parts of the United Kingdom gathered on time as one family to celebrate this event.

The event began with the introduction from Jyothi Mendonca. This was soon followed by the shower of flowers by the children and the adults as an offering to Infant Mary to commemorate her birthday; whilst the Choir simultaneously sang the hymn “Morieak Hogolxieam”.

Fr Patrick D’Souza from London blessed the Novem.

During the holy mass, the first reading was read by Arshiya Pereira and the second by Diana Lobo. In his homily, Fr D’Souza explained that ‘Values of Family and importance of upbringing of kids’.

The choir supported the holy mass by melodious singing, led by Stan Mendonca Manchester along with Sujith Rodrigues, Joel Rodrigues, Raj and Mukesh Kannan.

Prior to the end of the mass, Marina Monis thanked the priest, Choir Team and all the people for their devotional participation during the holy mass.

At the end of the mass KCA UK ladies actively participate in mixing the blessed corn with the milk which was later shared with all the guests.

Evet Pinto and family sponsored the flowers for the event.

Lysa Barboza, Vinjoy Rego and Anand Patel sponsored the soft drink, cake and biscuits to all the participants.

Joseph Siqueira and Santhosh Pinto compered the event in a unique style. The President of KCA-UK Stan Mendonca extended his warm welcome to all the guests. Key workers contribution during the ongoing COVID pandemic was identified and emphasised during the event.

Cultural activities consist of traditional Indian classical dance followed by some amazing Bollywood dances, singing, and comedy, entertain the audience with great unity and perfection.

In the traditional meal there were seven different types of delicious vegetables, including Sanna, Aluo Detto, Rice and Vorn, which were prepared by KCA UK members, later served to the KCA-UK guests. KCA-UK specially thanked Martin Saldanha, Richard D’Silva, Cyril Pinto, Kenny D’sa and Vincent Rodrigues Nottingham for their dedicated work and also for their planning and co-ordination in arranging the food for all participants in time.

Vinjoy Rego, Wilson Coelho and Shaun Pinto volunteered to dedicate themselves to cover the entire day’s photography and video respectively.

Benson Moras Sheffield was the DJ for the event also responsible for the Sounds Systems for the day and Ronald Lobo was responsible for the stage set-up.

Ravi Pinto and Ronald Lobo carried out a fund-raising event for the Association in the form of auctions of items specially brought from Mangalore. The fund collected from this auction will be used towards the day’s expenses.

Anthony Mary and Marina Monis conducted the Bingo, where the prizes were awarded to the winners.

The vote of thanks was given by Lawrence V Barboza; he expressed his gratitude and thanked everyone who directly or indirectly supported making the event a grand success.

Sincere thanks go to Members of MUKA – Nottingham and Sunil D’Cunha-President SKA London for their unconditional support during the event.

The event was concluded with a tea followed by Live baila songs from Team KCA -UK and dance.

