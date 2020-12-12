Spread the love



















‘Mooing’ On Forward during Pandemic! Losing IT Job, Bryan Madtha Delivers Fresh Cow Milk for a Living

Mangaluru:No doubt, due to the recent pandemic, many in their young age were subject to anxiety or depression-causing circumstances due to fallouts from the pandemic.Many were uncertain of their future career prospects due to the pandemic and if urgent action was not taken by them, these youngsters would have been in a risk of suffering severe and long-lasting adverse impacts from the pandemic. Severe disruption to learning and working, compounded by the health crisis, has seen a deterioration in young people’s mental well-being, due to the pandemic. Young people whose education or work was either disrupted or had stopped completely were almost twice affected by anxiety or depression as compared to those who continued to be employed or whose education was not affected.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted every aspect of people’s lives. Even before the onset of the crisis, the social and economic integration of young people was an ongoing challenge. Many youths have already felt the direct impact of the pandemic, with one in six youths having to stop work since the virus outbreak. Many young workers are employed in highly-affected sectors, such as support, services or sales-related work, making them more vulnerable to the economic consequences of the pandemic. Many young people, who were either studying or combining study and work before the onset of the crisis, experienced school or college or university closures though all of them were not able to transition into online and distance learning.

The coronavirus has many young people without any access to courses, teaching or training — a situation particularly acute among the youth in low-income families and one that serves to underline the sharp digital divide that exists between regions. The pandemic has also inflicted a heavy toll on young workers, destroying their employment and undermining their career prospects. The pandemic has inflicted multiple shocks on young people. It has not only destroyed their jobs and employment prospects, but also disrupted their education and training and had a serious impact on their mental well-being. Despite the setbacks, the youth have continued to mobilize and speak out about the crisis. Among them, many young people have done some kind of volunteer work during the pandemic, or started their own self-income small businesses.

And right here in Mangaluru, we are seeing a bunch of youngsters after losing their jobs or their salaries cut drastically or dropped out from College or Universities are making their ends meet by starting their own self-income business- where some of the well-educated youth have opened Fish Shops, Fruits & Vegetable Shops, one young man who lost his job at a Pizza shack is selling Samosas, and many others who fall in the same category. And here is a story of a young man who had a well paid job at an IT sector in Bengaluru, but lost it during the lockdown period. But he never gave up hopes, instead he stepped into his self-income business.

Meet Bryan Elcil Madtha, son of Late Paul Madtha, an agriculturist and Late Celestine Madtha, a homemaker, from Bantwal. After doing his early schooling in private school in Madanthyar, Bryan did his B CA at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, after which he completed MCA from MIT- Manipal. After graduation, he worked as Software Developer in an IT company called ‘iProcess Systems LLC’, in Bengaluru, from 2015 until April 2020. Bryan has a younger sister, who is pursuing M SC at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Apart from doing his early morning errands, delivering Fresh Milk, he keeps himself busy with hobbies like playing guitar, riding motorbike, watching movies, and anything that is fun and interesting.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted lives everywhere. The lockdown, announced to mitigate the spread of the virus, lasted for several months. Owing to it, many have lost jobs, found it difficult to make ends meet. However, as every cloud has a silver lining, there are a few out there, who have used this period of turbulence and turmoil to start life afresh. However, all thanks to the pandemic, Bryan who lost his job and his life became Topsy-turvy. That is when he decided to switch his line of profession from IT to dairy business. His advice to those who wish to change their profession- “Initially, I too feared starting my fresh milk delivery business. But slowly I persevered. Earlier, I used to be an employee. But now, I am an employer. I would urge others to give it a shot.” Seems like it is these COWS that have changed his FORTUNES! .

When asked what was the Reason for him to Start Kudla Fresh, his answer was, “I always wanted to do something of my own. But I didn’t know what to do. So until then I worked in the IT field as I had a good qualification. When coronavirus kicked in, it brought me back to Bantwal. Then one day I remembered talking to my aunt over the phone regarding something while I was having tea and she was on the other side. All of a sudden this topic of milk came and she was explaining how we villagers are lucky to get fresh farm milk to have tea, coffee or to make any other sub-products and we don’t have to buy all milk products separately from shops”

“This made me think what if I deliver milk from villages to people in Mangaluru city area, who like to consume fresh thick milk but can’t get as they don’t have any farms around their flats or homes in cities. This made me start delivering fresh farm milk to Mangaluru city area, like to areas of Shaktinagar, Derebail, Kottara, Urwa, Lalbagh, Bendoorwell, Kankanady, Valencia and Padil and its nearby areas. Milk is delivered seven days a week. We deliver milk on the same day directly from farms to your doors in Mangalore city area. We do not add any kind of preservatives, detergent, urea or starch to make milk look thick or taste better. It is as natural as it is milked at our Kudla Fresh Milk farm. Kudla Fresh milk is high in protein as there is no removal or fat content from it. We don’t remove cream from it to make other products such as buttermilk or ghee” added Bryan.

He further said, “This unadulterated fresh milk is delivered directly to your homes in and around Mangaluru city area as well as in BC Road, Farangipete and Bantwal region.Milk is delivered under the brand name “Kudla Fresh”. Our farm fresh milk has soluble vitamins including vitamin A, K, C and E. Fresh milk provides you sufficient vitamin D & Calcium, both of which are known to maintain healthy blood pressure. Not only do young children need it while they are growing, but adults also need it to keep their bones strong and prevent osteoporosis”When asked about the steps taken in processing the Milk, Bryan said, ” The process is done in four steps. We milk cows with automated machines eliminating any human contact with milk. Then we chill the milk at 4°C BMC, and maintain it at 4 degrees until packing. With Handsfree Packing, the milk is packed in FSSAI approved pouches, and delivered to home with free service, and with Covid-19 safety measures”.

So now you know why you should opt for Kudla Fresh Milk? Because it is 100% Fresh Milk, High Protein Natural milk, Pure and Original, and full of Natural Vitamins. People can order by calling or whatsApp on this Number: 8073646307. Bryan promises a guaranteed delivery of Fresh Milk before 7am in the morning. If delivered even a second late past 7 am, you will get the milk for FREE. That is the confidence of Bryan on his delivery team. Got Milk!

CONTACT BRYAN MADTHA AT + 91 8073646307, Address: Navoor, Bantwal Taluk, D.K, Karnataka – 574211, Email: kudlafreshmlr@gmail.com, Website: https://www.kudlafresh.com