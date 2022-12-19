‘Moolathva Vishwa Award-22’ to Social Activist Padmashree Dr Sunitha Krishnan presented to her at her Alma Mater, the school of SocialWork-Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Social Activist Padmashree Dr Sunitha Krishnan from Telangana was awarded the 8th Moolathva Vishwa Award 2022. The Award Ceremony was held at her Alma Mater, the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru on Sunday 18 December 2022. The Award consists of Rs One Lakh and one rupee along with Citation.

The Award was conferred on her for her contribution towards the prevention, rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of the victims of Human Trafficking under an NGO called Prajwala. Dr Sunitha Krishnan was welcomed traditionally by Moolathva family members and students.

The gracious presence of honourable personalities on this occasion added glamour to the ceremony. Ravi Anand Shanthi. Maroli, Pradhan Purohit, Smt. Rajani Damodar Shetty, Social Activist, Sri Tulva Manikya Aravind Bolar,Film and Theatre Artist, Dr Juliet CJ, Former Principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Asso.Prof.Vineetha K, Registrar,School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya graced the occasion.

Prakash Moolathva, Founder,Moolathva Foundation Charitable Trust®, Smt. Kalpana P Kotian, Smt Shynee, Smt Akshatha Kadri, Convenor,Moolathva Vishwa Award 2022 and members of Moolathva Foundation Charitable Trust® were in the organising team. The special attraction of the programme was the Interaction session with Padmashree Sunitha Krishnan. Students actively participated in the session and clarified their doubts. The programme ended with the National anthem.



