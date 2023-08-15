Moooooo..ve out of our Way People! Herd of COWS on Walking Spree on Kadri Park Road

Moooooo..ve Out Of Our Way! Herd of COWS on Walking Spree on Kadri Park Road, Mangaluru putting Walkers/Joggers in Inconveniences and Risks

Mangaluru: Kadri Park surrounding is no longer a haven for walkers. All this time, While walkers and joggers who try to find solace in the green space, had to be wary of a bunch of STRAY DOGS, now they have to worry about a herd of COWS walking freely on the road/pathway on the Kadri Park Road, Mangaluru. The Kadri Park vicinity is the lungs of the city but the unrestricted access is slowly destroying these green spaces. Apart from the menace of stray dogs and now, COWS, the Vehicular movement and illegal parking of vehicles is tampering with the sanctity of the environment. The District Administration and Mangaluru City Corporation should take stringent access restrictions near Kadri Park to prevent further damage.

A bunch of walkers through Mangalorean.com have requested the concerned authorities including the area ward Corporator Ms Kavya to restrict access, especially around the Park so that it will be beneficial to the walkers as well. A group of walkers who are not opposed to cyclists sharing the space, they are not too pleased with the dogs and cattle. Rather than a Kadri Park it has now become a Dog-n-Cow park? People are feeding dogs, which is a good sign, but there are times when the dogs tend to fight with each other, over sharing food- and this leads to panic among the walkers/joggers. This has become a cause for the dog’s startling and scaring walkers. According to the walkers, these cows are let on the street every morning by the nearby Jogi Mutt management.

Places like Kadri Park and its surroundings are one of the few affordable spaces left where the rich and middle class can relax. Such spaces are becoming more and more inaccessible due to various factors. Another outcome of unrestricted access is the use of the premises for ‘anti-social’ activities. Walkers noted that during their regular walks, they have noticed the park littered with alcohol bottles and condoms. They alleged the improper disposal of disposables and the park being used for leisure purposes at night.

And apart from dog poop in and around the park, now the walkers/joggers have to be careful not to step their feet on cow dung on the road or footpath. What a pathetic situation!

Another nuisance being created by these cows is that they eat the beautiful plants planted by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd when they developed the Kadri Park area spending lakhs- and now these plants are destroyed. The cows even graze inside the new Circuit House premises and eat the plants there too. How nice! Has any of the concerned people in MSCL or Circuit House bothered to notice or they are just ignoring knowing what’s going on? Bah, humbug!

Ms Sumathi R S, an elderly lady speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” I am a dog lover and also an animal lover. Ever since I and my younger daughter got bit by a stray dog near Nanthoor, since then I have developed fear when I approach stray dogs. I stopped walking inside Kadri Park because quite a few stray dogs are lying around, and I don’t want to take risks. So I started my morning walk on the Kadri Park road, however now I am haunted by these cows. Not that the cows are fearful, but you never know they may get aggressive. Among the cows, there are a few bulls, which are kind of scary when we walk by them. The cow dung on the footpath is yet another mess we have to bear with. Hope this report by your web will bring some changes for the benefit of the walkers, by the concerned authorities, in seeing that they stop the cows roaming on the street”

Dr Santhosh, who is also a morning walker said, ” Can you believe that we are now walking along the highway adjacent to the Kadri Park, because of the nuisance of these cows? Most members of the public are wary of bulls, but fewer realize that cows, particularly those protecting newly-born calves, can also be dangerous. While such attacks are relatively rare, you never know the outcome. If you walk through a herd of cows and there happen to be calves, think twice; if you can, go another way and avoid crossing the road. These cows are not only a nuisance to pedestrians, but also to motorists, and many times there is a traffic jam. Has anyone from MCC District administration or MSCL noticed this? I guess not. We only hope that the movement of cows on Kadri Park road is prohibited at the earliest so that we can use our regular walking path rather than walk on the dangerous Highway”.

On a final note, Parks are meant to add beauty to the surroundings of the city. Parks are also a good time-spending venue for all ages, mostly for joggers, walkers and the like. But it looks like this Kadri Park area, which is poorly maintained, has become a grazing ground for cattle. Although the Park was developed spending over Rs 13 lakhs s is in a shambles, with poor or nil maintenance, including dogs/cows menace and also illegal petty shops, which have dirtied the area brand new developed Park.

Be it MCC or MSCL — should take up the responsibility of maintaining the parking area. With cattle grazing freely around the park, the authorities seem to have turned a blind eye and have not even bothered to warn the cattle owners. But what is disappointing is that the public too has become mute spectators to the sorry state of this situation. While some of the saplings planted by the authorities have become fodder for the cattle, others have wilted under the scorching sun, as they are not watered for months. Hope this report will wake up the concerned authorities, including the area ward corporator so that action is taken at the earliest, before someone gets injured. Thank you!

