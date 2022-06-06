Moosewala killing: Third arrest made by Punjab Police



Chandigarh: One more person has been arrested in connection with the killing of famed singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab Police said.

With this, the total number of people arrested in the crime rose to three.

Davinder Singh, aka Kala, was arrested on Sunday from Haryana’s Fatehabad town. Two suspects involved in the killing — Keshav and Charanjeet — had stayed with him, police officials said.

Manpreet Singh, the first arrest in the killing of Moosewala, was arrested by a team of Punjab Police, along with sleuths of the Uttarakhand STF, from Dehradun last week. He was suspected to have provided “key logistical support” in the murders.

A resident of Punjab’s Faridkot, he was reportedly trying to hide among pilgrims, who were scheduled to go on a yatra to Hemkund in Chamoli district when the police arrested him.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 29, was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.