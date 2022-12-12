‘Moral Policing’ at a Jewellery Store-City East Police Arrest Four Persons

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East police have arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a boy from another community following a commotion in a jewellery store named Sulthan Gold near Bendoorwell in the City, on 6 December 2022 after the parents of the girl confronted the boy for being in relationship with her. The police identified the arrested as Chethan Kumar of Kankanady (39), Prakash of Kankanady ( 34), Shibin Padikal of Jappinamogaru (36), and Ganesh of Attavar (35), all from the City.



The four had accompanied the parents of the girl on 6 December to the jewellery store where she worked. Seeing the boy near the girl, the parents reportedly abused the boy and slapped and rained blows on him. The four accused also joined in the assault. He then filed a complaint accusing the parents and the four of abuse and assault. The mother of the girl filed a complaint accusing the boy of abusing her.

The jewellery store manager accused the group of trespassing and creating a ruckus in the store, and also had filed a complaint. Based on these complaints, the police got into action and succeeded in nabbing the four accused.

