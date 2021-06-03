Spread the love



















MORE DIGGING in the City Even After MCC Commissioner had Banned Rd Digging from June to Sept

MORE DIGGING in the City Even After MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar had Banned Road Digging from June to September. Few days ago the Commissioner issued a public notice banning all types of digging the streets during the rainy season from the month of June to September. He has said, “Digging of earth and excavation works for construction and other development purposes has been banned during the rainy season, to prevent landslides and other calamities” It should be noted that MCC has opened a WhatsApp helpline for the convenience of people, to report any such instances in their locality. People may send pictures of such instances to 9449007722 with details. Unfortunately, if you look around the City you’ll find digging of newly constructed roads for drainage work, to name a few near Bunts Hostel Road- C V Nayak Hall, Kankanady, Bunder, P M Road, Kadri Kambla Road, among others.

Mangaluru : Once again I am back again with my Signature Caption “DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE CITY? ” which shows the unplanned and unscientific works taken up, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). Only if our Engineers were SMART enough, they would have planned on doing the drainage works FIRST and then do the construction of new concrete roads. Unfortunately, in our so-called Smart City, it is just the opposite-the Concrete Roads are constructed FIRST and then the new roads are dug for drainage work. How Smart can this be?

One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it and will see it in future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too?

Now that there is not much traffic due to lockdown, if not it would have been chaos again in various parts of the city with all the major roads dug for drainage work or manhole work. And it’s always the newly concreted roads that are being dug, which absolutely makes no sense, but shows the unplanned and unscientific projects undertaken either by MSCL or MCC. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics?

So what is the solution for this to STOP the digging of newly constructed roads, due to the unscientific and unplanned mentality of our Smart engineers. If you go around the city, every nook and corner you will see roads being dug up creating inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In this regard does any one from the MSCL or MCC care about all the hardships and inconveniences caused to the commuters due to their stupidity and carelessness? Probably Not. And the sad part is that when we have corrupt officials right from the top level to the bottom, chances are very less to rectify such issues. Absolutely a Shame that we named this City as a Smart City.

